Get your freak on with the new Cold Stone Creamery 'Freak Shakes'!

Cold Stone Creamery has once again reinforced itself as the pacesetter in the dessert space in Nigeria by introducing its most extravagant creation yet - Freak Shakes! The first of its kind in Nigeria, Freaks shakes are a combination of milkshakes, topped with ice cream and your favorite toppings in one big beautiful overflowing jar of pure creamy indulgence.

This delicious over the top mash up of shakes, ice cream and toppings was unveiled on November 29 2018, at the Cold Stone Creamery Ikoyi outlet with an exclusive tasting session that brought together foodies, sweet-tooths, and lovers of Cold Stone treats amidst fun, games, lots of laughter and of course freak shakes.

While revealing the ‘Freak Shakes’, Bimpe Olanrewaju, Marketing Manager of Cold Stone Creamery said; Cold Stone Creamery has taken indulgence to the next level with the unique Freak Shakes creations. These jars of creamy goodness are nothing like anyone has ever seen here in Nigeria and is proof that Cold Stone Creamery is all about making ice cream fun!

“We invite you to come have a taste of our rich creamy Freak Shakes as we constantly put our customers to heart, curating only the best of delicious treats“ she added.

Freak Shakes are available in five mouth-watering flavours

Vanilla Dream: Ever dreamt of swimming in a Lake filed with Vanilla ice cream, well, that’s what eating the Vanilla Dream will feel like.

Chocolate Explosion. All your favorite chocolate flavors in one delicious ice cream experience.

Strawberry Madness: Takes you to strawberry heaven and never stops.

Rainbow Surprise: A delicious surprise full of colors and Flavors in a cloud of happiness.

Hennessy Lovers: The perfect blend of sweetness and Hennessy to create a fantastic ice cream experience.

Spoilt for choice, Cold Stone Creamery offers creamy rich indulgence in so many ways. Pick your pleasure and escape to another realm, where nothing stands between you and your Freak Shake!

Don’t forget to join the conversation online with the #getyourfreakon and #coldstonefreakshakes!

Freak Shakes is Available in all Cold Stone Creamery Stores Nationwide.

