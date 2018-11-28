Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Exposing the dirty secrets of professional food photographers

Exposing the dirty secrets of professional food photographers

From sanitary pads to black polish, these are just some of the foods that make use of tricks.

  • Published:
Exposing the dirty secrets of professional food photographers play

Exposing the dirty secrets of professional food photographers

(Peta Pixel)

Food porn is one of the most engaging media on the internet. To make food porn look good enough to make you drool, there are some tricks that photographers make use of.

Steamy food

How come the food is always so hot that you can almost feel the steam through your screen? Usually, microwaved cotton balls, microwaved sanitary pads and incense sticks are placed around the food to create the illusion of steam.

Pancakes and syrup

 

Syrup and pancakes usually make a soggy mix after a bit, so syrup is replaced with MOTOR OIL because it doesn't soak into the pancakes.

Turkey/Chicken

Usually, photoshoots take longer than anticipated, and cooked turkeys and chickens can quickly become wrinkled. What photographers do is to use mostly raw meat painted with brown polish to give it the delicious-looking colour. Sometimes the wings are glued to the sides.

Cereals and milk

Most times, to avoid the cereals from getting soggy in the milk, the cereals are glued together and the milk is replaced with white glue.

Pie and cream

Whipped cream is usually used on top of pies and other pastry but to get the perfect shape might prove difficult. Hence, shaving cream is used to create the appetising cream cone and it doesn't lose shape.

Fruits

To give the white/frosty veneer to fruits like grapes and berries, food photographers make use of deodorant.

Ice cream

play

 

Ice cream doesn't last due to its tendency to melt. Hence, many use mashed potatoes and colouring or corn syrup and shortening to create the cream look, hence, the fake ice cream can stay in the same shape for hours until the shoot is done.

Beer

To overplay the effervescence that beer gives, dish washing soup is usually poured into a glass before the beer is poured in.

Burgers

play

Burgers hardly look the same as in the promotional pictures and there are lot of things involved. Whether it is foam to prop up the size of the burger or toothpicks to hold the burger in place or the blow torch to melt the sides of the cheese perfectly or oil to give the meat an inviting sheen, all of these give the burger that signature look that makes people want to order. Check out who makes the best burgers in Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Restaurants in Lagos where you can actually have an 83k romantic datebullet
2 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
3 Idibala: The South African dance making Africans fall down like treesbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food Hunt Who makes the best burgers in Lagos?
Jibowu The Internet is going crazy over these pancakes
Vogue chronicles this cool girl's trip to the Congo
Learn how to pronounce these famous Nigerian dishes
Restaurants in Lagos where you can actually have an 83k romantic date
Farm to table: A beautiful campaign about the journey of food

Travel, Arts & Culture

See all the countries that offer Jus Soli or birthright citizenship
See all the countries that offer Jus Soli or birthright citizenship
Maupe Ogun-Yusuf
Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Maupe Ogun-Yusuf
Afiame soup
Recipe for the day: How to prepare Afiame soup
Segun O. Mosuro releases Monday's Ball, a picture book for children
Segun O. Mosuro releases Monday's Ball, a picture book for children
X
Advertisement