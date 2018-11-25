news

After being shortlisted for her second Man Booker Prize, Esi Edugyan's third novel, 'Washington Black', has bagged her another award!

There is no stopping this Canadian-Ghanaian author as she wins her second Scotiabank Giller Prize of $100,0000 for her third novel Washington Black.

Born and raised in Canada to Ghanaian expat parents, Esi Edugyan has creative writing degrees from the University of Victoria and Johns Hopkins Writing Seminars. Her debut novel, The Second Life of Samuel Tyne, was published in 2004 and shortlisted for the 2005 Hurston-Wright Legacy Award.

Her second novel, Half-Blood Blues, which was published in 2011, won an Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and the Scotiabank Giller Prize, and was shortlisted for Man Booker Prize, the Women’s Prize, the Walter Scott Prize, the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize, and the Governor General’s Award for English language fiction.

Now, her third novel, released to stores in September, has won her another Scotiabank Giller Prize, after being shortlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize, her second consecutive shortlisting for the prize.

The author was selected from a longlist of 12 and finally, a shortlist of five, by an esteemed five-member jury panel: Canadian writers Kamal Al-Solaylee (Chair), Maxine Bailey and Heather O’Neill along with American writer John Freeman and English novelist Philip Hensher.

The Scotiabank Giller Prize announcement was made at a black-tie event held in celebration of the Prize's 25th anniversary. The Giller Prize, founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, highlights the very best in Canadian fiction year after year. In 2005, the prize teamed up with Scotiabank who increased the winnings 4-fold. The Scotiabank Giller Prize now awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists.

Congratulations to Esi!