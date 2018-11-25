Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Esi Edugyan wins $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for novel

Author Esi Edugyan wins second Scotiabank Giller Prize of $100,000 for her third novel

The Canadian-Nigerian author is consistent in prize winning, bagging her second Scotiabank Giller Prize of $100,000.

  • Published:
Esi Edugyan wins $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for novel play

Esi Edugyan wins $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for novel

(Scotiabank Giller Prize)

After being shortlisted for her second Man Booker Prize, Esi Edugyan's third novel, 'Washington Black', has bagged her another award!

There is no stopping this Canadian-Ghanaian author as she wins her second Scotiabank Giller Prize of $100,0000 for her third novel Washington Black.

Born and raised in Canada to Ghanaian expat parents, Esi Edugyan has creative writing degrees from the University of Victoria and Johns Hopkins Writing Seminars. Her debut novel, The Second Life of Samuel Tyne, was published in 2004 and shortlisted for the 2005 Hurston-Wright Legacy Award.

ALSO READ: Here's all you need to know about migrating to Canada

Her second novel, Half-Blood Blues, which was published in 2011, won an Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and the Scotiabank Giller Prize, and was shortlisted for Man Booker Prize, the Women’s Prize, the Walter Scott Prize, the Rogers Writers’ Trust Fiction Prize, and the Governor General’s Award for English language fiction.

play Esi Edugyan wins $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for novel (Scotiabank Giller Prize)

 

Now, her third novel, released to stores in September, has won her another Scotiabank Giller Prize, after being shortlisted for the 2018 Man Booker Prize, her second consecutive shortlisting for the prize.

ALSO READ: Michael Emmanuel wins Quramo Writer’s Prize 2018

The author was selected from a longlist of 12 and finally, a shortlist of five, by an esteemed five-member jury panel: Canadian writers Kamal Al-Solaylee (Chair), Maxine Bailey and Heather O’Neill along with American writer John Freeman and English novelist Philip Hensher.

play Esi Edugyan wins $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for novel (Scotiabank Giller Prize)

 

The Scotiabank Giller Prize announcement was made at a black-tie event held in celebration of the Prize's 25th anniversary. The Giller Prize, founded by Jack Rabinovitch in 1994, highlights the very best in Canadian fiction year after year. In 2005, the prize teamed up with Scotiabank who increased the winnings 4-fold. The Scotiabank Giller Prize now awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel or short story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists.

Congratulations to Esi!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Himba Culture Meet the African tribe that offers sex to guestsbullet
2 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
3 Idibala: The South African dance making Africans fall down like treesbullet

Related Articles

Michelle Obama will sit in conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie this December
The first review of Chigozie Obioma's An Orchestra of Minorities is here!
Michael Emmanuel wins Quramo Writer’s Prize 2018
Literary news Two of Deji Olukotun's afrofuturistic novels have been optioned by a major film company
Akwaeke Emezi Freshwater makes its first appearance on an international prize shortlist
Celebrating the life and times of author, Cyprian Ekwensi

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to create a proper balanced diet with Nigerian food
How to create a proper balanced diet with Nigerian food
Things you can do for 5k or less in Abuja
6 things you can do for 5k or less in Abuja
Lee Litumba's Instagram feed is travel goals
A guide to planning your December getaways in Africa
Domino's cheesy garlic bread
Recipe of the day: Make easy Domino's cheesy garlic bread
X
Advertisement