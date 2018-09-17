news

Journalist and storyteller, Eromo Egbejule, is our Man Crush this Monday!

At just 27, Eromo Egbejule has amassed a long line of achievements and awards in his career as a journalist.

He describes himself as a jack of all trades. At 15, Egbejule was already writing HTML and CSS codes and learning how to trade forex in cybercafes. At 16, he was trying his hand at web design and graphics, and by 18, he was writing a novel about cult wars and planning to travel the world.

Somehow, his dreams became a reality in 2009 when Jahman Anikulakpo, the editor at The Guardian, who gave him his first byline and led him into a professional journalism career. It started off when he was still an Engineering student at the Unversity of Nigeria, while managing a campus newspaper. He wrote about a riot within the school and was published in Guardian Nigeria.

Writer, photographer and freelance journalist , Egbejule's work has been featured on Aljazeera, Virgin, Reuters, The Guardian, Guardian Nigeria, The Africa Report, Ozy and many other prestigious platforms (both print and online).

In 2014, Egbejule was a recipient of the Prince Claus Travel grant for culture and development and in 2016, he won the PwC Journalist of the Year for SME Reporting Award and was a finalist for the CNN Multichoice African Journalist Award. In 2017, he became one of the six BudgIT Media Fellows and went ahead to win The Future Awards Africa Prize for Journalism.

In the same year, he was a visiting lecturer and research fellow at Malmö University, Sweden where he taught seminar classes to students of the Masters in Communication for Development degree, regarding (his) work in Northeast Nigeria, alternative forms of storytelling in the developing world and more.

Egbejule tells Africa's versatile stories from a colourfully detailed perspective. He says: "My engineering eye has helped me dig more while investigating stories." This is true for many of his stories, which range from arts and culture to tech, earning him a reputation as an in-depth investigative reporter.

For these reasons and many more, he is our MCM today. Keep telling Africa's stories, Eromo.