Enjoy stunning images from the Travel Photographer of Year awards 2018

See some of the jaw-dropping photos selected from over 20,000 submissions from photographers from 142 countries.

  • Published:
Images from the Travel Photographer of Year awards 2018 play

Stunning photo of a child in Ethiopia, part of portfolio of overall winner

(Stefano Pensotti)

This year's Travel Photographer of Year awards is, as usual, a wonderful celebration of the beauty of the planet and its human and animal inhabitants.

From high-end professional cameras to mobile phones, photographers from all over the world submitted photos that captured faces, people, cultures along with nature and the beauty of light.

These photographers were awarded and considered for awards for their stunning photographs in the various categories such as Young Photographer, Best Single Image, and lots more. Italian photographer, Stefano Pensotti's colourful portfolio of fascinating images showcasing life around the world, won the overall prize and the title of Travel Photographer of Year awards 2018.

See some of the top images.

play Boy in the midst of women in Malaysia (Danny Yen Sin Wong)

play Photos taken to raise awareness of people with albinism (PWA) in Tanzania (Marinka Masséus)

play Children playing in Burkina Faso (Matjaz Krivic)

play Picture of a boy's shoe in Diafarabe, Mali. (Matjaz Krivic)

play Winnig Image of Child in Ethiopia (Matjaz Krivic)

 

play Ice shard reflecting the sunrise in the Russian Federation (Edward Graham)

 

play The Natural world captured in Croatia (Peter Sabol)

play Molten lava flowing into the ocean (Stephen King)

 

play A photo captured by the overall winner in Ethiopia (Stefano Pensotti)

play Animals in the natural world in China (Marsel van Oosten)

play A sikh man performing daily rituals in India (Matjaz Krivic)
