Enjoy stunning images from the Travel Photographer of Year awards 2018

This year's Travel Photographer of Year awards is, as usual, a wonderful celebration of the beauty of the planet and its human and animal inhabitants.

From high-end professional cameras to mobile phones , photographers from all over the world submitted photos that captured faces, people, cultures along with nature and the beauty of light.

These photographers were awarded and considered for awards for their stunning photographs in the various categories such as Young Photographer, Best Single Image, and lots more. Italian photographer, Stefano Pensotti's colourful portfolio of fascinating images showcasing life around the world, won the overall prize and the title of Travel Photographer of Year awards 2018.

See some of the top images.