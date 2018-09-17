Pulse.ng logo
Do you know about the penis-themed park in South Korea?

Find out the legend behind why the park was erected which is as incredulous as the park itself.

(Buzzfeed)

This bizarre penis-theme park is one of the most erotic sights in the world and is home to over 300 erect penis sculptures in Sinnam, South Korea.

In the heart of South Korea's Jeju volcanic Island, right on the eastern edge of the small town of Sinnam in Samcheok, is the Haesindang Park, popularly known as "Penis park" to outsiders. The park was erected to defy an old folk's curse and has become one of the most popular gardens in Korea.

The Legend of Auebawi and Haesindang

Legend has it that there once was a young maiden who was to be married to the love of her life. One day, she took her fiancé’s boat out to sea to harvest seaweed. Her fiancé dropped her off at a site that was at a distance from the beach. After promising to pick her up later, he returned to the beach to do his work. Sadly, strong winds and waves begun and the fiancé was unable to rescue his wife on time. Another legend says that she killed herself at sea.

play penis-themed park in South Korea (Getty)

Ultimately, she drowned. Afterwards, the villagers struggled to catch any fishes from the sea because they had mysteriously disappeared or died. When a fisherman released his semen into the water, the fishes were seen to begin reappearing. People then claimed that the inability to find any fishes in the water was linked to the dead maid. To soothe the spirit of the dead maid, the villagers made some wooden carvings of penises and held religious ceremonies. Later, fishes gradually returned and all was well with the village again.

play penis-themed park in South Korea (The 1960post)

 

The place where the maiden died was named Aebawi Rock and the building where the religious ceremony is held twice a year was named Haesindang. The ceremony is still honoured today as a traditional folk event.

A penis for everyone

play penis-themed park in South Korea (John Crux/Caters News Agency)

The park welcomes about 12,000 tourists and visitors annually, who come to witness the penis statues in all shapes and sizes. Korea is not a country very open about sexuality, so the collection of virile sculptures, ranging from hanging arrangements to three-meter-tall trunks of wood, is an exciting paradox.

play penis-themed park in South Korea (John Crux)

Sizes can range from small ornaments to an overcompensating 6 foot boner canon that rises and falls throughout the day. The materials The statues were sculpted by Korean artists over the years to showcase anything from joy, spirituality, to sexuality.

play penis-themed park in South Korea (Getty)

Haesindang Park is also home to the nation’s largest aquarium museum, which exhibits folk materials that shows the lifestyle of fishermen of the East Sea, an arboretum and an interesting bronze statue that tells about a legend of a nearby village.

When visiting, take an offering to place at the temple of the desperate woman of the shore... preferably something nasty.

Do you think this theme park can work in your country, though?

play penis-themed park in South Korea (John Crux)
