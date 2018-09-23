Deji Olukotun's two novels have been optioned for a film

news

The past year has been a good year for afrofuturism and sci-fi — with Nnedi Okorafor writing for Marvel comics and now, two of Deji Olukotun's afrofuturistic novels being optioned by a major film company.

Nigerians in Space was published in 2014 by Unnamed Pres. It is a crime thriller set in many places at once — a story of international intrigue that tackles deeper questions about exile, identity, and the need to answer an elusive question: what exactly is brain gain?

The novel was received with praise and Deji Olukotun went ahead with the sequel in 2017, After the Flare, which won the 2018 Philip K. Dick Award Special Citation.

The author cheerily made the announcement about the film optioning on his website:

"I’m thrilled to announce that my novels After the Flare and Nigerians in Space were optioned by a major film company! This milestone is a huge vote of confidence in my writing, along with my 2018 Philip K. Dick Special Citation for After the Flare. At the moment I can’t disclose too many details, but watch this space. The best way to help get my work onto the big screen is to buy my books, enjoy them, and tell your friends."

This is great news and we'd love to see more of this! Congratulations!