Colourful festivals to attend this December

The year is coming to an end but there are still some festivals in Nigeria. These are the colourful festivals left to attend in December.

1. Golibe Festival

For the first time, Onitsha will be hosting the first ever Golibe festival, scheduled for 23rd December 2018 to 1st January 2019 in Onitsha, Anambra state. This is perfect for all the easterners who come back home for the Christmas celebrations. It will feature a family friendly festival of art, culture, music, dance, competitions and master classes with dozens of booths for food and fun activities for all ages.

2. One Lagos Fiesta

One Lagos Fiesta will be holding from the eve of December 24, 2018 till the wee hours of January 1, 2019 at Eko Atlantic City. This year, some of the a-list artistes expected to perform at this year’s OLF include Olamide, Teni, Slimcase, Mr Real, Humblesmith, Blackky, Mr P, Dr. Adewale Ayuba, Saheed Osupa, among many others.

3. Igue Festival

Igue festival is celebrated between Christmas and New Year. It includes the Oba's blessing of the land and his people. The festival originated as a celebration to renew Oba Ewuare's magical powers. During the Igue ritual season, the Oba is prohibited from being in the presence of any non-native person. See the top things to do in Edo state .

4. Calabar carnival