Colourful festivals to attend this December

This December holds promise especially for cultural and musical festivals. Here are the most colourful happening this year.
For the first time, Onitsha will be hosting the first ever Golibe festival, scheduled for 23rd December 2018 to 1st January 2019 in Onitsha, Anambra state. This is perfect for all the easterners who come back home for the Christmas celebrations. It will feature a family friendly festival of art, culture, music, dance, competitions and master classes with dozens of booths for food and fun activities for all ages.
One Lagos Fiesta will be holding from the eve of December 24, 2018 till the wee hours of January 1, 2019 at Eko Atlantic City. This year, some of the a-list artistes expected to perform at this year’s OLF include Olamide, Teni, Slimcase, Mr Real, Humblesmith, Blackky, Mr P, Dr. Adewale Ayuba, Saheed Osupa, among many others.
Igue festival is celebrated between Christmas and New Year. It includes the Oba's blessing of the land and his people. The festival originated as a celebration to renew Oba Ewuare's magical powers. During the Igue ritual season, the Oba is prohibited from being in the presence of any non-native person. See the top things to do in Edo state.
The Calabar Carnival is the peak of tourism in Cross River, and perhaps the whole of Nigeria. Every December, tourists from all over the world gather for the procession and display of culture and Heritage from Cross River and different parts of Nigeria. See how to adequately prepare for the Calabar carnival.