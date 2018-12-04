news

The Purple Hibiscus Trust Writing Workshop, formerly known as the Farafina Trust Creative Writing workshop, held for 10 days in Lagos and ended with an exciting literary evening.

To mark the end of her 2018 Purple Hibiscus Trust Creative Writing Workshop, celebrated author and novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie treated her students, family and fans to a literary evening on November 30 at Oriental Hotel Lagos.

Previously called The Farafina Trust, the Purple Hibiscus Trust Creative Writing Workshop has spanned a decade, producing over 200 alumni; many of whom have become published writers and editors. However, it went dark in 2017 when their former sponsors, Nigerian Breweries PLC (NB PLC), abruptly withdrew their sponsorship due to a need to streamline their expenditure.

The 10-day workshop, which began on November 20, was announced to be rebooted in a new partnership with Trace TV , during a press conference in September.

Adichie expressed her appreciation to her guest writers, workshop participants and partners. “It’s been really heart-warming to watch them evolve in just 10 days," she says. "There’s nothing more humanising and there’s nothing more stereotype-challenging than to meet actual people from parts of the country that you don’t really know very much about. It challenges you to hear their stories and to realise that their stories are nothing like the stereotypes you are carrying in your head. I feel very grateful for this workshop for educating me.”

Sam Onyemelukwe , Managing Director of Trace TV and Venator Partners Ltd stated that the organisation is very pleased to partner with Chimamanda for changing the narratives about Nigeria and Africa in the mainstream media as well as the stereotypes associated with women and writing as a profession. He added that Trace’s core mission to entertain, enlighten, and educate youths, informed their partnership with the writer.

Hosted by Ozzy Agu and Oreka Godis, the evening featured panellists; American novelist, David Eggers, Lola Shoneyin and Dr Eghosa Imasuen all of whom were coaches at the workshop.

The graduating class were awarded certificates with Chimamanda Adichie sharing her personal experiences at the workshop with each of them.

Also present at the event were Chimamanda’s husband Ivara Esege her mother, Mrs Grace Ifeoma Adichie, and sister. Rappers, Phyno and Zoro, also gave exciting performances at the event.

The event was organized in partnership with Trace TV and Venator Partners Ltd.