Pulse Comment: Here is the problem with 'cancel culture'

Over the past year, we have seen call-out culture hit a high with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, against sexual harassment by highly placed individuals — mostly men, using their positions to perpetuate evil. They got fingered in the court of public opinion and made to pay for their crimes against humanity.

Another shade is the calling out across social media to even average individuals. This year, Nigeria has seen a #MeToo version on Twitter NG, calling out men with a history of sexual impropriety. Other times, we have seen celebrities like Linda Ikeji or more recently, Kevin Hart get called out for ingrained wrongness they perpetuate.

‘Call out’ culture has been in full swing. While it is not faultless and prone to abuse, it has mostly been positive, creating a better world and making people see the powers of inclusion of minorities and oppressed demographics or see the beauty of positive and non-derogatory language. Its major offspring; which usually comes after getting ‘called out’ and convicted in the court of public opinion is the 'cancel culture.'

‘Chimamanda has been canceled’

You must have heard that earlier today after news filtered in; seasoned, award-winning writer and renowned feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie again repeated her stance on trans-women on not being women and why she does not care much for feminist texts, despite being a feminist. She also referred to some criticism she earlier got on a comment towards trans-women as “trans noise.”

Nigerian Twitter has been a dead-rudder of improperly oiled friction since, with people from the Nigerian, nigh African or even western LGBTQ+ community taking offense to what the writer said. Despite her quip on trans-women only being a repetition - the first in May 2017 - Nigerians have been angry.

Some Twitter users have even advised her to quit responding on transgender issues and stick to writing and feminism. Others were simply disappointed that such an icon and a voice for the minorities they have hitched their wagons of speech to; someone to whom they look for strength knocked them down so easily without a trampoline to save the inevitable crash — the disappointment could be felt in their tones and voices.

Therein lies the first problem

Asides Chimamanda herself saying, “we are on the same side” when questioned about feminist and transgender, it is a known fact that a lot of feminists show up for LGBTQ+ communities, probably because they share the same plight and have the same need to be seen, appreciated and heard for who they are.

Most feminists are activists for LGBTQ+ and one can say that Chimamanda is no different, so how she could be so misinterpreted or interpreted so literally when so much meaning lies between the lines and depth of what she said is slightly disheartening from an analyst’s or commentator’s perspective. She at least deserved the benefit of the doubt to be understood as most well-meaning neutrals would have.

She meant well and nothing about saying trans-women can’t truly understand the plight of those who were born women is wrong. Male privilege is entrenched and people with the semblance of men enjoy it either they want it or not. But then, it arouses a second issue;

You can have heroes, but you need to form your own thoughts, you're an individual and that’s power

As I went through Twitter Nigeria to see the outrage while trying to understand the entire core of the outrage, I stumbled upon this thread by a very sensible Twitter user and feminist who tweets @BaddieMimz;

From inference, one can see that the root of ‘cancel-culture’ is an emotion; at the root of real emotion is offense. One can only take offence like Twitter users and feminists have to Chimamanda’s opinions — despite being factual — if one is so invested in what another preaches.

Where is the individuality?

Groupthink is a problem responsible for some of the greatest atrocities the world has seen and some of the most avoidable problems the world is yet to see. We can have heroes, but sometimes, it is good to only use messages passed by our heroes as instructive message, on which we can build our own ethos.

Accepting only what our heroes say as overwhelming truth is setting ourselves up for heartbreak and disappointment because no human being is perfect. We all have flaws, it is then inevitable that our heroes will disappoint us if we place our entire onus and principles of living on what our heroes hold true.

When we discovered the imperfections of our parents should have been when we realized huma imperfection.

As individuals, we are imbued with significant powers of thought to know wrong from right and bad from good. We are not sheep, we know the things we need to change. Laziness of thought is the only reason we let our heroes do our thinking for us and it’s not fair on us or them (our heroes).

We are all humans trying to figure life out. Sometimes, we change, other times, we bend; and other times, we just simply discard our own values. A few times too, we slightly deviate from accepted patterns of passing messages to pass even deeper and better messages.

That is why keeping an open mind and understanding our individuality is key to always see through everything, so emotion doesn’t erode our thought when our heroes even have a semblance of deviation from the path they have led us on. Sheepish followership also creates unrealistic expectations of our heroes.

You would only have wanted to ‘cancel Chimamanda’ because you took offense with what she said. The offense could only have come from emotion, and emotion could only have come from failing to utilize your individuality in having heroes. It is neither fair on you, nor your hero — in this case, Chimamanda.

Blindly following heroes creates a loyalty and unrealistic expectations and sometimes, even good messages that seem wrongly put together appear wrong by default and that’s exactly what happened today with Chimamanda. She presented a good message that supports feminism but was wrongly worded albeit too absolute an opinion, that its true meaning got lost.

Is Chimamanda wrong or right? Are you wrong or right? Honestly, if we all utilized the powers of individuality as a unit of creation or existence, we wouldn’t be canceling anybody. We would all realize that Chimamanda is only expressing her powers of individuality.

This could all have been water under a bridge.