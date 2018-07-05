Chibundu Onuzo elected into the Royal Society of Literature

Eight African writers have been elected into the prestigious Royal Society of Literature.
Nigerian Author of Welcome To Lagos, Chibundu Onuzo, has been elected into the Royal Society of Literature (RSL) as part of its 40 Under 40 initiative. Seven other African writers which include poets Warsan Shire and Inua Ellams, novelists Sabrina Mahfouz, Nadifa Mohamed and Irenosen Okojie, and playwright Bola Agbaje.
In addition, street rapper Mojisola Adebayo and poet Kwame Dawes, were inducted as Honorary Fellows.
The Royal Society of Literature (RSL) “celebrates not only the United Kingdom’s diverse literary heritage but also the best in contemporary English language writing in Britain.”
The RSL’s 40 Under 40 initiative had creative organizations put forward a list of names to a panel of RSL fellows, who were looking to honor “the achievements of Britain’s younger writers” with the selection of a new generation of fellows.
The 40 Under 40 announcement, which was on June 28, was attended by Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, who was making her first public appearance as the Society’s new Patron.