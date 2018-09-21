Check out how to prepare agidi/eko jollof

Pulse.ng logo
Agidi or eko jollof is to plain eko what jollof rice is to white rice.

Agidi jollof is a popular streetfood very similar to its plain eko counterpart. Check out how to prepare it.

Cooking time

1 hour 30 minutes

Recipe category

Side dish

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian

Cooking method

Steaming

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Nutrition

Very low in calories

Ingredients

Soft chewable bones a.k.a. Biscuit bones

1 cup of corn flour or Akamu

Tomato stew

1 big stock cube

1 onion

½ teaspoon curry powder

Pepper & Salt to taste

200ml cold water

Hot water

Instructions

1. Cook tomato stew with chopped onions, pepper and seasoning cubes as you would cook stew.

2. Mix the corn starch/flour or Akamu/Ogi/Pap with the 200 mls of cold water in a pot. Please add water bit by bit because that's the best way to get a good mixture without lumps. This should be done off the stove.

3. Pour the hot water into the corn starch mix, stiring at the same time till you notice it start to thicken.

4. Transfer the pot to a stove and set the heating to low.

5. Continue mixing/stirring till the agidi is completely solid.

6. Add the Agidi Stew which should have enough flavour and seasoning. Add enough quantity to give the Agidi Jollof a rich red colour. Do not add the bones at this time.

7. Mix very well till the stew is well incorporated in the Agidi, giving it an even red colour.

8. Add drops of water to the mix, cover and leave to simmer.

9. Mix again to combine the water and the Agidi Jollof.

10. Dish the Agidi onto the uma leaves and wrap it up. Allow to cool.

Your agidi is ready! Serve with fried plantains or yam.

This recipe first appeared on All Nigerian Recipes.

