In the spirit of Nigerians-to-the-World, Bode Asiyanbi wins prize from 2018 International Radio Playwriting Competition.

BBC World Service and the British Council, with co-producer The Open University, have announced the winners of the 2018 International Radio Playwriting Competition. This was after receiving a record-breaking number of submissions at nearly 1500 entries from 114 countries.

The two first prizes were won by Aziz H from Yemen with his play A Broken Heart in a Warzone and Colette Victor from Belgium with her script, By God’s Mercy.

As part of their prize, both Colette and Aziz are offered the chance to visit the UK to attend a prize-giving ceremony on 17 October in London and get to hear and see their winning radio scripts being recorded at the BBC, ahead of their broadcast on the BBC World Service in 2019. Previous winners have included both new and established playwrights, with the competition providing a platform for success elsewhere.

Bode Asiyanbi from Nigeria was awarded the Georgi Markov prize for his play The Journey to Fortune? This prize - which honours the script with the most outstanding potential from the competition’s shortlist - was set up in memory of BBC World Service journalist Georgi Markov, who championed freedom of creative expression. Bode has also been offered to chance to travel to the UK to attend the prize-giving ceremony and to spend two weeks at the BBC, to be mentored by BBC Radio Drama and BBC World Service.

The winning plays :

English as a Second Language

A Broken Heart in a Warzone by Aziz H

A dark comedy about two audacious thieves in a war zone, who steal from other people’s houses when their owners flee to air-raid shelters during the frequent bombings. But the thieves’ luck is about to change, when they find themselves inextricably involved in a surprising and dramatic domestic drama.

English as a First Language

By God’s Mercy by Colette Victor

In this comedy drama set in an impoverished South African township, Mercy’s new occupation is seen from the point of view of a mattress. And yes we did say mattress.

Georgi Markov Prize

The Journey to Fortune? by Bode Asiyanbi

As the tension mounts on a popular quiz show, a panelist is surprised to find that he is able to answer the questions put to him. How? His unique experiences in trying to leave Nigeria for Europe (via Libya) seem to have unwittingly provided them….

The judging panel comprised the highly-acclaimed actor Raymond Fearon, the award-winning writer and poet Sabrina Mahfouz, and co-Artistic Director of the North Wall Ria Parry, alongside BBC World Service Senior Commissioning Editor, Steve Titherington, Director of Theatre and Dance at the British Council, Neil Webb, and Executive Producer of BBC Radio Drama, Marion Nancarrow.

Neil Webb, Director of Theatre and Dance at the British Council, says: “This competition is an important part of the British Council’s programme developing new playwrights around the world — discovering new talent, helping global artists find new opportunities, and connecting with the UK. Sharing stories is a powerful way for us to connect with different cultures, explore difficult issues and be inspired by fresh voices.”

Steve Titherington, BBC World Service Senior Commissioning Editor, says: "These are fascinating and compelling plays, each with a distinct style and exploring important themes. The winning plays are remarkable, inventive and beautifully written. It is a privilege to see the breadth of ideas shown by writers around the world.”

For more details on the competition, visit: http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/2pWGP4hqkXmkH6n28gCPdQw/international-radio-playwriting-competition-2018