Queen Moremi 'The Musical': Anticipate the gripping story behind one of Yoruba's greatest queens

news

The cast of the upcoming Queen Moremi 'The Musical' has just been released to whet our appetite. The show promises to deliver the gripping story behind one of Yoruba's greatest queens.

Queen Moremi 'The Musical' crew has big plans in the works for their Musical, the most anticipated live theatre show hitting Terra Kulture, Lagos, on December 21st 2018.

Not only is Queen Moremi one of the most prominent female figures in Yoruba history, she is one of the most reverred. This is to say depicting this part of history will be tricky, in both ethics and delivery.

AMVCA Award Winner Omotola Jalade Ekehinde explained, ”Throughout my journey rehearsing for Queen Moremi 'The Musical', I experienced a glimpse of the torment she encountered when torn between neglecting her vow or sacrificing her only child.”

ALSO READ: Check out the 7 tallest statues in Africa

One of the many superlatives that is bound to arrive in discussions of Queen Moremi is the costume work, which is done by the Bolanle Austen-Peters’ creative team. Queen Moremi’s costume is famously made from the 19th century attires for the royal house of Ile-Ife, Nigeria. The rest of the cast are adorned in Ife’s "native" glam from the 12th Century. The artistry in this costumes were on display in an array of new character posters that show off the beautiful culture of the YORUBAS in general.

Ambassador to the Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative and Executive Director of the musical, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi says, “Queen Moremi is a global representation of the present day Queen Warrior, being a queen was never only to be behind the scenes, but also getting in the forefront of solving mystery battles which is pretty remarkable and we are not going to shy away from that.” Read all about the courageous Queen Moremi here .

The star-studded cast

Theatre producer & director, Bolanle Austen-Peters teases on the cast: “Selecting the cast to feature in Queen Moremi the Musical was quite delicate, fitting each character thoroughly was an ordeal as this isn’t fiction but the life story of a Queen Warrior."

Lala Akindoju, whose delivery in her one woman show in July received critical acclaim, will play the character Esimirin, the river goddess, who chose Ela Olurogbo, Queen Moremi’s only son as thanksgiving sacrifice for their successful defeat against the Rafia enemies.

Head of content for the House of Oduduwa, Rotimi Adelegan, plays the character Oranmiyan, great prince of Ife, king of the Yorubas and prime heir to Oduduwa.

Bamike "Bam Bam" Olawunmi will be making her debut in theatre with the musical. Bam Bam is a fast rising actress in the African movie scene, recognised for her stellar performance in Child of the World — a documentary that lends its voice against societal abuse of the girl child.

Also featured in the cast-reveal posters are: Kunle Afolayan , Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, Bimbo Manuel, Femi Branch, Adeyemi Okanlawon, Tosin Adeyemi, Segun Dada, Paolo Sisiano, Moshood Fattah, Kehinde Oretimehin, Justin Ezirim, Franklyn Ossai, Deyemi Okanlanwo, Celestine, Ayo Ayoola.

Anticiapate Queen Moremi 'The Musical' which will last from December 21 to January 2, in theatres all around Lagos!