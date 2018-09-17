Amasunzu is an ancient traditional Rwandan hairstyle

news

The Internet was excited last year when the old photos of Amasunzu surfaced. Let's revisit these traditional Rwandan hairstyles from over 100 years ago.

The Amasunzu is a very creative and eccentric range of traditional hairstyles , especially for its time. It was and still is a symbol of pride, worn as a common denominator in Rwanda. The Amasunzu hairstyle was worn by mostly men and young girls and it represented different roles and stages in the life of women and men.

What do they mean?

Speaking to Rise and Shine Rwanda, an unnamed Amasunzu connoisseur said: "I've lived in many countries and done my research on hair and only Rwandese could cut their hair. The colonisers came and changed that. They realised that only Rwandans were cutting their hairs so they banned it because they considered it Pagan."

Warriors wore it to symbolise strength and bravery and young women wore it to mark the marital status of "unmarried" and "virgin". After marriage, some women let their hair grow freely.

There are different variations of the hairstyle. The first, and original, is called the "Ingobeke". Later on, when the Rwandan people went to war and couldn't comb or cut their hairs, they created the "Impagarike". The next one is the "Intambike" which is similar to the original hairstyle. There's also the "Igisuguri", spotted on the former Rwandan President, Juvénal Habyarimana. "Imbwa Irenga" consisted of just two semi circles. "Ibisage" is the final one and is mostly for kids who adorn the hairstyle with beads and other ornaments.

Which of the hairstyles do you think you can rock?