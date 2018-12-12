All the reasons why you should be drinking red wine

news

If you chase longevity, scientists recommend you consume about 7 glasses of red wine per week.

Red wine is linked to so many health benefits. So, a glass of red wine a day basically keeps the doctor away.

1. Fights free radicals

Grapes are rich in many antioxidants including resveratrol, catechin, epicatechin and proanthocyanidins. Many of them are responsible for the many health benefits that red wine brings. Free radicals are unstable molecules that are produced in your cells during your own metabolism. Their production increases in response to stress or injury.Procyanidins and resveratrol, for instance, neutralise these free radicals. This is also why you should start drinking coconut water now !

2. Reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke

Red wine has phenols that act as natural blood thinners, breaking up any blood clots that could lead to a stroke, especially in women. However, excess consumption of the red wine does the opposite.

According to WebMD, the researchers at the Israel Institute of Technology tested for the effects of red wine on a test subject over a period of 21 days. It was found that blood vessel cell health and blood flow was improved. The tannins found in red wine have shown to be effective in preventing cardiovascular disease.

3. Reduces risk of type 2 diabetes

The resveratrol antioxidant contained in dealcoholised red wine increases sensitivity to insulin and reduces insulin resistance, hence, reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, in women especially.

4. Improves cognitive function

Though excess alcohol is characterised by a loss of senses, scientists claim that the chemicals in red wine improves brain function and keep the brain's neurons from dying off. Drinking 1–3 glasses of wine per day has been linked to a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

5. Increases bone density

Yes, you need more calcium as you get older to combat brittleness, but you need silicon as well. Red wine has high levels of silicon, which increases your bone mineral density and reduces the chance of osteoporosis.

6. Might reduce risk of cancer

Because of the antioxidants that are rich in red wine, the free radicals that allow colon, ovarian, prostrate cancer to thrive are combated on time. Harvard Medical School conducted a research that found that men who drink an average of four to seven glasses of red wine per week are only 52 percent as likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer as those who do not drink red wine. In addition, red wine appears particularly protective against advanced or aggressive cancers.