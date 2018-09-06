Pulse.ng logo
Akwaeke Emezi's Freshwater shortlisted for Center For Fiction Prize

Akwaeke Emezi Freshwater makes its first appearance on an international prize shortlist

The Center For Fiction has shortlisted your favourite Ogbanje for its First Novel Prize along with other highly acclaimed authors.

  • Published:
(Elizabeth-Wirija)

While on a German tour to promote the release of German edition of her book, Akwaeke Emezi is elated to be recogniSed for her first international award for her debut novel.

Nothing better than coming home to good news, is there?

The Freshwater author announced the big news on her Twitter page, saying:

"Oh snap! FRESHWATER is on the shortlist for the 2018 Center4fiction first novel prize!!! this is so exciting! congratulations to all the other books + authors on there!"

 

Akwaeke's novel, Freshwater, has received praise from many authors alike, including Taiye Selasi:

"...I cannot heap enough praise upon Freshwater, a daring, sexy debut. Raw and lyrical, Akwaeke Emezi’s semi-autobiographical narrative takes on sexuality, spirituality, family and more — all with a clarity that belies her 30 years."

play Nigerian edition of Freshwater by Akwaeke Emezi (Farafina)

 

Editor at Grove Atlantic, Peter Blackstock, also had something to say about the announcement:

"What a wonderful shortlist!! I'm particularly thrilled for azemezi who is one of the most exciting voices I've published at Grove - her novel FRESHWATER is nothing short of astonishing."

ALSO READ: "I am the representation I've always wanted," Akwaeke Emezi speaks on legacy, transparency and her new book deal

About The First Novel Prize

The Center for Fiction's First Novel Prize is awarded to the best debut novel published between January 1 and December 31 of the award year. The author of the winning book is awarded $10,000 and each shortlisted author recieves $1,000. Previous winners include: Junot Diaz, Marisha Pessl, and other esteemed authors.

