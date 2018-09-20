Pulse.ng logo
Abubakar Adam Ibrahim leaves Parresia publishers for Cassava Republic

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim Award winning author jumps ship from Parresia Publishers to Cassava Republic Press

Cassava Republic Press has caught a big fish! Are you ready for the tea?

Abubakar Adam Ibrahim leaves Parresia for Cassava Republic play

It seems there's some drama cooking up in the literary world as jumps ship from Parresia Publishers to Cassava Republic Press.

Novelist and journalist Abubakar Adam Ibrahim has officially announced his departure from Parresia Publishers, and new deal with Cassava Republic Press. Abubakar has been signed to Parresia since his literary career took off in 2011. With them, he published his collection of stories, The Whispering Trees, after which the titular story got shortlisted for the Caine Prize in 2013, and his debut novel, Season of Crimson Blossoms in 2015. Cassava Republic were already representing the author in the UK while Parresia published him in Nigeria. However, with this, the former will be representing him in the UK and Nigeria.

Abubakar became quite sought after when his novel won the 2016 NLNG Prize for Literature with prize money of $100,000. In the same year, Ibrahim was also the recipient of the 2016 Goethe-Institut & Sylt Foundation African Writer's Residency Award and he was chair of judges for the 2016 Etisalat Flash Fiction Prize.

In a post on Facebook, Abubakar announced this move which includes a new cover for the Nigerian edition.

"Dear friends,

I am happy to announce that Cassava Republic Press has acquired the rights to publish my books, Season of Crimson Blossoms and The Whispering Trees in Nigeria. Copies of the CRP edition of SCB, with the UK edition cover, will be in bookstores any moment from now. What this means is that more bookshops across the country will have copies available, and if you want a different cover for the book, here is a chance to grab it. As always, I will be happy to sign for you. You can also order online on the link below. https://bit.ly/2CPsbhF.
What this also means is that my relationship with Parresia Publishers has come to an end and they no longer represent me or my books in Nigeria. Between 2011, when I first signed with them and now, a lot has happened. We have journeyed through many terrains together and now the time has come to part ways. What happened? Well, that is a long story. I do not have the energy to go into that now. Maybe someday I will write about it in my biography, if I ever write such a thing. Or I may just rant about it somewhere, I don't know.

Anyway, not to bore you more than I have already, please enjoy your weekend and buy a book.

Signed
AAI"

We're not sure what went down between the author and his former publishers, but there seems to be some drama. Hopefully, this biography comes out soon...

Abubakar will be joining his friend Elnathan John and other big names like Chigozie Obioma, Teju Cole, Sarah Ladipo Manyika and Nnedi Okorafor.

This doesn't bring down Parresia’s roster though, with top authors and titles such as Oil in Water by Helon Habila, Farad by Emmanuel Iduma, City of Memories by Richard Ali, Night Dancer by Chika Unigwe, Indigo by Molara Wood, The Beginning of Everything Colourful by Onyeka Nwelue.

