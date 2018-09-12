8 unmissable tourist attractions to see in Bauchi

news

Apart from the picturesque and intricately placed hills, there are many other unmissable tourist attractions to see in Bauchi.

1. Yankari Game Reserve

Yankari Game Reserve and National Park is one of the few places where you can actually go on a Safari in West Africa. It is also one of the most popular millennial travel spots in Nigeria. You can find a variety of animals ranging from the African Bush Elephant to the olive baboon, patas monkey, lions, the African buffalo, Hippopotamus, and many more

2. Wikki Warm Springs

Wikki springs is a natural warm spring located inside the Yankari Game Reserve. Its water is crystal-clear with a natural temperature of about 31 degree Celcius. It spans about 200 meters in length and 10 meters in width.

3. Emir's Palace

The Emir of Bauchi's grand palace is where the paramount ruler of Bauchi resides. It was constructed with mud by a master builder from Zaria in the 19th century and has stood majestically for over 200 years ago. The palace is open to the public to walk through and to take pictures of the beautiful arched balconies and windows.

4. Tafawa Balewa's Tomb

The first Prime Minister of Tafawa Balewa is buried in this tomb at Ran road, Bauchi. The tomb doubles as a museum because it contains some of his personal effects such as his wrist watch, radio and cap, displayed in glass cases.

5. The Bauchi Durbar

Bauchi is one of the best places to experience the Durbar festival, which is a periodical celebration. Durbar festival, or Hawan Daushe, is Northern Nigeria's cultural treasure . The Durbar is celebrated at the end of Ramadan, Eid el-Fitr, and at the start of the pilgrimage to Mecca, Eid el-Kabir.

6. Shau Shau Iron Smelting Works

The Shau Shau iron smelting works holds 60 furnaces used to melt and forge iron tools and farming implements such as cutlass, hoe, dane guns, arrows and household utensils.

7. Marshall Caves

The Marshall caves were brought to public attention by P.J. Marshall in 1980 when he found about 59 dwelling caves dug into sandstone escarpments. The caves also contain rock paintings and wall engravings that are a must-see.

8. Tunga Dutse

The sandstone is home to elaborate paintings, carvings and legible writings that date back to ancient settlemens from hundreds of years ago. The meanings of the writings are unknown but they cover the sandstone to 4m in length at the Dwall River.