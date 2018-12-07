Pulse.ng logo
7 things Nigeria does better than any African country

Nigeria is an amazing place to live as well as visit. Though, she might be experiencing a few challenges, here a few things the country is best at.

  • Published:
(Filterfree)

Fondly referred to as the giant of Africa, Nigeria used to be one of the most successful countries on the continent. Let's shine some light on the things Nigeria does better than any African country.

1. Film industry

play 7 things Nigeria does better than any African country (ZAM Magazine)

 

According to Al Jazeera,  the $3.3 billion sector Nollywood film industry is the second highest producer of films after India's Bollywood. At African movie awards, such as AFRIMMA, AMVCAs, etc, Nigerian films and actors come with the higher number of awards than most. She also has the biggest recognised movie stars across the continent.

2. Internet usage

play 7 things Nigeria does better than any African country (Videoblocks)

 

According to Internet world stats, Nigeria has the highest number of Internet users in Africa, and highest number of Facebook users in West Africa.

3. Music

play 7 things Nigeria does better than any African country (Gist36)

 

When it comes to Music, Nigeria has a bit of competition with South Africa. However, with the invention of Afrobeat, Nigeria has the highest number of biggest and globally recognised music stars from Africa, with acts such as Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Tecno, Burna boy, etc.

4. Literature

play Chinua Achebe (Paris Review)

 

Some of the biggest African names in contemporary literature and the greatest literary minds are from Nigeria, especially pioneers in Modern African literature. Names such as Chinua Achebe, Wole Soyinka, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, etc come to mind.

5. Sports

play 7 things Nigeria does better than any African country (BBC)

 

When it comes to Women's football and basketball, Nigeria leads the charts. At the just concluded AWCON championships, the Super Falcons were led to claim the cup, by winning over South Africa. In the 2018 world cup, Nigeria seemed to give Africa so much hope with both their stunning jerseys and team of talents.

ALSO READ: Super Falcons' player, Francisca Ordega, is our WCW today!

6 Dance style production

play 7 things Nigeria does better than any African country (Naijaloaded)

Music and dance is part of the African culture. However, with the recent wave of dance originating from Africa, Nigeria seems to be leading. From shaku shaku to skelewu, we're there.

7. Scrabble

play 7 things Nigeria does better than any African country

 

Nigeria is now number one in World Scrabble rankings. She overtook the United States of Nigeria after 2018 African Scrabble Championship and from the look of things, Nigeria will continue dominating Africa in Scrabble for a long time.

