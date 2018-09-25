Pulse.ng logo
5 things to do during a layover

Connecting flights usually have layovers which could take a few hours to a full day.

  Published: 2018-09-25
Flights with layovers are often cheaper than direct flights because waiting can be hectic. However, here are 5 things to do during a layover.

Layovers don't have to mean sitting in an airport for hours on end. You can make the most out of it.

1. Go out and see the sights

play

 

This is your opportunity to see what that town or country is like. It will require you leaving the airport to find best tourist attractions around the area, you might be surprised at the experiences you have.

2. Link up with a local

play

 

Use apps like Couchsurfing and Tinder to find locals around you who are willing to be good company or can show you around. Experiencing locals is a great way to have the full experience of a destination. You might find the love of your life... or a great friend.

3. Sleep

play

 

If you love to sleep, or are lacking sleep, a layover is a great time to catch up on your sleep. However, bring a neck pillow or get a room so you can sleep comfortably as airport chairs can be quite uncomfortable.

4. Treat yourself

Whatever is your poison — food or shopping, you could explore the various stalls in the airport and around, to shop till you drop. This is a good way to stretch your legs and ease tension out of waiting for your flight.

5. Bring Your Own Entertainment

This is a great time to catch up on your reading or the movies you've been meaning to watch.

