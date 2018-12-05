Pulse.ng logo
See 5 reasons why you should spend this season in your hometown

Just as the harmattan haze arrives, the festive seasons of Christmas and New year come as well. Here's why you should visit your hometown this season.

  • Published:
See 5 reasons why you should spend this season in your hometown play

Christmas in your hometown

(Jumia Travel)

From hanging out with family to exploring tourist sites in your hometown, there are many reasons why you should spend this season in your hometown.

Christmas and new year in hometowns give a different experience from the fast-paced city lifestyle. It is a time to reconnect with your heritage and enjoy the best that the town has to offer.

1. Escape the city

Top 5 things to do while in Lagos traffic play

(Tukool)

 

With all traffic, stress, hustle and bustle of the city, visiting your hometown can be the perfect escape, especially because of the slower-paced environment which you get at literally no cost. This will equip you with the rest you need to resume in January. Check out the top things to do in traffic.

2. Catch up with family

Family and friends who are in the village around this time add to the excitement of the visit. This is the time to spend quality time with them and also catch up with all the gist and conversations.

3. Explore tourist sites

Locals say these two states are connected by a cave play

(Daily Times Nigeria)

For those that grew up in their hometown, tourist sites might not seem so special. However, there are lots to experience around the area and one can even plan hikes and exhibitions to farther tourist attractions. Even a visit to the local market can be exciting.

4. Attend local festivities

play

Festivals, village weddings, burials, etc are ways to experience the local culture. You can see masquerades, eat free food and get reminded of all the shenanigans that characterise small town life. See some colourful festivals you can attend this December.

5. Eat local delicacies

How to make your own abacha play

(Pulse)

You will agree that there are some indigenous foods that can only be made by people from your hometown. If you do, then this is the perfect time to catch up with local delicacies made in your hometown. Because of proximity, the food and drinks, such as palm wine, will mostly be fresh, so enjoy!

