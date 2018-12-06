5 most Instagrammable places in Abuja

How about you visit some of these picturesque locations and do it for the gram!
Personally I feel Fashion and style is fantastic in Nigeria only around people of like minds, anywhere else feels like forcing a square peg in a round hole So thanks to events like @gtbfashionweekend @lfdw_ng for making us feel comfortable in what we do
Wouldn't you love to take pictures beside this signature jukebox? Johnny Rockets definitely gives your Instagram feed a more aesthetic feel.
Take a walk in the park and find your way to this cute, mysterious building. For aesthetic, this section of Riverplate park made out of used car tyres is an Instagram favourite.
One of the most popular buildings in Abuja, the Abuja National Mosque is one of the top 50 Most Beautiful Religious Centres in the world. Its famous golden dome and four minarets, which can be seen from miles away, attract tourists from all over the world to capture its beauty. A tour of the mosque is open to the non-Muslims except during prayers.
Due to the many hiking groups in Abuja, hiking has become a very easy thing to do. A trip up and down a mountain can cost you as little as nothing or as much as N1000. This gives you the opportunity to meet amazing people while exercising your muscles and enjoying nature. The pictures you take from the great vantage points will definitely take your followers' breaths away, and will be worth your own loss of breath from the hike.
Kayaking in Usuma Dam, Abuja
Kayaking in National Stadium is both fun and affordable — one of the few things you can do in Abuja for under 5k. On weekdays, entry into Kayak Abuja is N1000 while during weekends, it's N2000. Many troop there to flex their muscles and take pictures while doing it.