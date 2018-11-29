5 items you'll probably want to disinfect in your hotel room

news

Just because they are not visible to the human eye doesn't mean they are not there. Germs and bacteria are often swarming in hotel rooms, even though they might look like the cleanest spaces.

If you think about it, nowhere can be entirely free of bacteria and germs. However, there are some places in a hotel room that we come in contact with more often than others so those need to be paid special attention to.

1. The first light switch

A 2012 study by the University of Houston found that the main light switches around the room are usually swarming with germs. When you walk in, it is advised to wipe the main switches down with an alcoholic wipe.

2. Hotel telephones

Because of how often hotel telephones are used, the bacteria found on them are usually more than any other item in the room.

3. TV remote

The TV remote in a room is also need to wiped down. An investigation by Jeff Rossen on NBC in November 2014 tested hotel rooms at different chains in the US for bacteria. In the five tested properties, the TV remote control was the most filled with germs in each guest room, frequently carrying levels of bacteria four to five times above the limit deemed acceptable.

4. The toilet seat

Toilets are usually cleaned by hotel management but just to be safe, you can disinfect it before using.

5. Bedside table

Bedside tables are another point of call for bacteria. When you enter into your hotel room, wipe down your bedside table before placing anything or touching it.