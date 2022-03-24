RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Price for Innovation Airs on TV

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) is glad to announce that the biggest business pitch event for the agro-allied and food industry is coming to your TV screens.

Watch five finalists share one stage as they pitch their ideas in front of a panel of experts for a chance at winning the grand prize of 3 million naira.

Tune in to these stations to catch up on the action:

TVC: Sat, March 26, 7pm

AIT: Sun, March 27, 7pm

For more details, visit prizeforinnovation.fmnplc.com

