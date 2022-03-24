Watch five finalists share one stage as they pitch their ideas in front of a panel of experts for a chance at winning the grand prize of 3 million naira.
Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Price for Innovation Airs on TV
Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) is glad to announce that the biggest business pitch event for the agro-allied and food industry is coming to your TV screens.
Tune in to these stations to catch up on the action:
Pulse Nigeria
TVC: Sat, March 26, 7pm
AIT: Sun, March 27, 7pm
For more details, visit prizeforinnovation.fmnplc.com
---
#FeatureByFMNplc
