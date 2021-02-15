Technology has changed the world and our lives in countless ways. It has had its downside, but the perks associated with it are too numerous to mention.

New businesses have since emerged, using technology to make a massive impact on lives and humanity.

In Nigeria, the tech scene has a slew of such businesses including Fichaya, a Lagos based tech start-up that helps people lead a balanced life.

In a city like Lagos, the working-class population has a significant challenge of getting help with house cleaning. More than not, looking for dependable personnel for this task is sometimes a more substantial task than cleaning itself.

This is the solution Fichaya is proffering. According to the CEO, Ejimonye Ofodum, Fichaya is a lifestyle brand that focuses on improving the quality of life people live by taking care of their space.

“If we can reduce the amount of time that people spend cleaning and maintaining their homes, we can help them focus on other productive tasks,” Ejimonye said.

Fichaya believes that people need to be intentional about living a quality life and create time for things they love through its digitized cleaning services.

Through its digitized cleaning services, Fichaya’s online cleaning platform allows people to schedule their home and office cleaning on a one-off or subscription basis.

Fichaya first launched in 2017 as Mora’s Cleaning and provided customers with affordable and quality home cleaning service. It later rebranded to what is now known as Fichaya.

The platform allows customers to automate both home and office cleanings. Fichaya assigns cleaning associates to customers over a scheduled period. These associates and customers build trust, which makes business seamless.

More than three years since it’s launch, the start-up continues to evolve, coming with ways to improve user experience.

The turn of the year saw the platform launch version 2 of its software application.

Mel Obijiofor, the Product Manager at Fichaya, stated that the new features were born out of the need to schedule cleaning flexibly and efficiently.

The updates include an enhanced user interface and experience; customer dashboard where customers can start, pause and stop subscriptions and a token given to customers upon referral.