The fair which will hold on December 29th and 30th at the Open Ground by Four Points Hotel, Oniru, Victoria Island, is a two-day Lifestyle, Beauty, Fashion, Accessories and Entertainment fair, which will mark the first of many future collaborations between the two iconic brands.

Speaking at the launch, Kaycee Kennedy , CEO of FashionOne Africa said,

“The collaboration with Zenith Bank to develop the “Style by Zenith” platform not only emphasizes our resolve to build and strengthen the fashion ecosystem but to drive the business of Fashion. We need to heed the call to focus on Fashion Trade, by making fashion Africa's biggest export to the world.”

The collaboration with Zenith bank was in keeping with FashionOne’s dedication to creating captivating, fashion, entertainment and lifestyle engagements, towards developing the local fashion and lifestyle industry.

The two-day event would be a medley of Lifestyle activities such as, runway shows featuring leading local and international models that would be accessorized by top designers and beauticians in the industry, exhibition of beauty and lifestyle products, accessories, food and confectionaries, entertainment for adults and children as well as performances by top Nigerian artistes among many other activities.

The event would also mark the unveiling of ‘the Zenith model search’, another collaboration between Fashion one and Zenith bank, which promises to spice up the fashion world in 2019.

ABOUT FASHIONONE

FashionOne operates a global lifestyle and entertainment TV network offering a comprehensive coverage of inspirational fashion. Fashion One audiences can access the latest updates through high-quality original programs, reality shows, documentaries, travelogues, entertainment news and lifestyle magazines.

ABOUT ZENITH BANK

Zenith Bank PLC is a Nigerian multinational financial services provider. It is licensed as a commercial bank, by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the central bank and national banking regulator. Zenith Bank is a leading financial service provider in Nigeria and Anglophone West Africa.

Zenith Bank Plc was established in May 1990, and commenced operations in July of the same year as a commercial bank. The Bank became a public limited company on June 17, 2004 and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on October 21, 2004.