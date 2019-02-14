Yutee Rone’s ethereal SS19 Lotus collection is a must-see

This stunning collection is inspired by lotus, the aquatic flower colloquially known as Water Lily.

Just like the arresting flower, this collection is unique in the manner in which it acutely captures the effervescent, confident demeanor of the Yutee Rone woman. The collection is intentionally youthful and cuts across her many, many adventures, international travels, and interests as a modern woman.

The designer, Yutee Rone, employs a seasoned and pragmatic approach to the collection, choosing cool, breezy pastels over dull colors. The same care and attention is employed in the - ultimately - impeccable finishing.

Creative

Brand: @yuteerone

Photography @joshsisly

Model @napari_isha

Brand consultant @mreinconsulting