Game of Thrones is arguably one of the most popular television shows in TV history, amassing a legion of loyal fans who have followed the antics of Jon Snow and co for 8 faithful seasons.

As the show prepares to debut it's explosive finale and fans wait on tenterhooks to find out what becomes of their favourite characters, we whet our appetite with pictures from the star-studded premiere.

The final season will air on HBO just two weeks from now however, the cast of the fantasy epic got to celebrate together during the premiere of the last season held in Radio City Music Hall in New York on Wednesday night.

Sansa Stark

Sansa Stark is the eldest daughter of Eddard Stark of Winterfell and his wife Catelyn. At the beginning of the show, Sansa is lives a rather sheltered life and is naive to a lot of what is happening around her. As the show progresses and she and her family suffer from various betrayals, she becomes more hardened and transforms into a more powerful character.

Sansa Stark is played by the incredible Sophie Turner, a British actress who is engaged to Joe Jonas. Though Sansa is a wild redhead on the show, in real life, Sophie is an ice cold blonde and dyes her hair for the show.

Leading the charge on the red carpet was Sophie looked amazing in a corset-style Louis Vuitton design which had a racy zipper design down the middle of her torso.

English rose Sophie, arguably one of the biggest stars of the show, looked every inch the star she has grown into wearing the black and silver dress which had a beautiful design stars and sequins all over the bodice. She paired the stylish dress with a pair of glitzy art deco style diamond earrings which glinted out from under her wavy blonde tresses.

Sophie finished off the look with a dramatic smokey eye look and natural makeup which showed off her stunning bone structure.

Arya Stark

Arya Stark is the third child of Eddard Stark and Catelyn Stark. After escaping the persecution of House Stark by House Lannister, Arya is trained as a Faceless Man and uses her deadly new skills to exact revenge on those who have betrayed her family. Throughout the series, Arya becomes one of the most- feared assassins.

Arya Stark is played by British actress Maisie Williams who has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of the youthful avenger.

Rocking up to the premiere with playful purple hair, Maisie paired her fun hair with a glittering black tiered Miu Miu gown. The ruffles of her spectacular dress were embellished with handmade beads. The top of the dress, much like Sophie's , had structured bodice which added a dose of sexiness to her look by flashing some flesh with the cutout design and thin straps.

Maisie finished off the look with a feminine bow that perched on top of her purple up-do and and accesorised with stacked rings that gave her look that extra bit of edge.

Daenerys Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen, fondly known as the Mother of Dragons, the paternal aunt of Jon Snow, and the youngest child of King Aerys II Targaryen and Queen Rhaella Targaryen. Daenerys is played by the stunning Emilia Clarke who transforms from a brunette beauty into the platinum blonde Lady of Dragonstone for the show.

Emilia Clarke brought the drama to the red carpet in a tulle dress in a stormy blue/grey hue. Her dress is by Valentino and is from their Autumn/Winter '19 collection. In a quirky addition to an otherwise classic evening look, the dress had the phrase 'Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your arms' emblazoned across the front.

Emilia paired her dress with vampish dark hair and a dramatic berry lip. A stark contrast to her character Daenerys and we love it!

Brienne of Tarth

Brienne Tarth is a warrior of House Tarth, vassals to House Baratheon, and the only daughter of Lord Selwyn Tarth. She is extraordinarily tall and muscular for a woman by Westeros standards and due to her size and nature, Brienne grew up to be skilled in weaponry and dreams of becoming a knight.

Brienne is played by Gwendoline Christie, an English model and actress, who stands at a whopping 6 ft 3in in real life. Gwendoline Christie looked absolutely ethereal in a water-colour dress from iconic designer Iris van Herpen. The dress was an enchanting swirl of faded hues in purple, pink, brown and gold and allowed Gwendoline to make a very dramatic entrance to the premiere. Striking a pose on the red carpet, she fanned out her sleeves to reveal wings of delicate fabric.

Gwendoline finished off the out of this world look with her platinum blonde bob styled in loose waves and kept her makeup natural and glowing. We love it!

Jon Snow

Jon Snow, born Aegon Targaryen, is the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen, the late Prince of Dragonstone. After he captures a wight, he presents it to the Lannisters as proof that the Army of the Dead exists and Jon pledges himself and his army to Daenerys Targaryen.

Jon Snow is played by the inimitable Kit Harrington. Kit arrived with his gorgeous wife, Rose Leslie, who played the wildling Ygritte in the smash hit show.

Harrington looked dapper in all black suit which he paired with a stylish turtleneck. The look was understated but suited the occasion and he wore his shoulder length curls slicked to the back. His other half looked fantastic a red Oscar de La Renta.

She wore the one-shouldered gown which had strategic cutouts and flashed bits of skin underneath the floral Broderie anglaise threadwork. Her dress was finished off with a modest train and Rose wore her hair in a sleek up-do.