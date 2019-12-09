The movie premiere for EbonyLife production, 'Your Excellency' held at the newly unveiled EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday, December 8.

The movie which was directed by as her directorial debut, Funke Akindele-Bello boasts of a star-studded lineup, and we can't wait to see the movie. The outfits spotted on the red carpet was a definition of elegance and class. Some of your favorite celebrities and casts of the movie brought their A-game to the event.

From Funke Akindele-Bello to Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, here are some of the best-dressed celebrities at the premiere.

1. Funke Akindele-Bello came through in a burgundy sequin gown which clearly depicts glitz and class.

2. Ini-Dima Okojie graced the red carpet in a fairy tale fashion. She looked both dainty and beautiful wearing an elegant and endlessly romantic custom Mazelle Studio gown. With a nude makeup and an grey ombre bun, Ini-Dima is a true princess in this dress.

3. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu gave the fusion of Grecian and Nigerian royal look. The fringe adds to the beauty of the style. This is one of the most fashionable look of the night.

4. Toke Makinwa brought sparks to the red carpet in her multi-colored sequin dress that displayed her lovely leg with the aid of a thigh-high slit.

5. Green with envy! Mimi Onalaja's outfit stood with the use of a well-aligned ruffles on the sleeves, burst and the thigh-high slit. We love this outfit!

6. TV personality, Denrele Edun was fashion-forward in his colourful outfit. His sheer jacket brought all the spice that look needs to stand out.

7. Osas Ighodaro brought her A-game to the red carpet as she rocked an outfit that accentuated her lovely body shape. The feathers on the sleeves and train is super thoughtful and amazing.

8. Sharon Ooja was our mermaid at the premiere with her fish tail gown that displayed her sexy long legs. The thigh-slit works well with the trend and we can say she looks sexy in this outfit. Her hair piece and bun gave her a stunning look.

9. Red hot! Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju made a huge cape comeback in her lovely dress. Lala continues to impress us on the red carpet with a custom Adey Soile dress that certainly made a statement. We love the drama infused into the halter dress via its fitted silhouette and high slit which is enhanced by a split back, floor length cape.

10. All black affair! We love the way Toni Tones made us fall in love with the English look and some dramatic effect at the bottom of the outfit wasn't a bad idea. Her neck piece gave her an outstanding look.

11. Denola Grey looks dapper in David Wej suit and bow tie. The muffler on his suit made his look unique. His grey hair made him look edgy.

12. Waje came through in the Christmas mood with the flow of feathers on her outfit. The A-shaped dress looks absolutely amazing on her.

13. Michelle Dede looked royale at the premiere in her lovely ball gown that got us crushing.

14. Deyemi Okanlawon serves a gentleman look in his white suit. The choice of a black bow tie added more beauty to the overall look.

15. Layole Oyatogun came through in layers and class. Her ball gown look so trendy with the high slit and prints.

16. Toyin Abraham is the definition of an African queen as she rocks an Ankara print. Her fish tail gown has a dramtic effect at the hips and we're totally here for this magnificent look. Her necklace and head gear completed the look.

17. Zynelle Zuh brought the queen vibe to the red carpet as she 'slayed'a red ball gown. We love the embroidery on the chest of the lovely dress. This is the mixture of simplicity and class.