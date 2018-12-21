Yomi Casual releases “Dandy Man” collection just in time for the New Year

The fashion brand recognized for creating designs known to turn heads since its inception birthed these modest yet up-to-the-minute pieces that are vibrant, comfortable and very masculine. They are also wearable enough to work into your wardrobe when you want something different in the mix.

The collection is both sophisticated and very mature, using fabrics like cotton, polished wool and silk. It's available for men, in Yomi Casuals stores and online.

Credits;

Designs: @yomicasual

Photography: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

Footwears: @313eko, @monimorganshoes

Publicist: @moafricapr