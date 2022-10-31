RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Yomi Casual posts burnt $8,900 shirt for sale

Temi Iwalaiye

How much will you pay for a burnt shirt?

This burnt white shirt is $8900 {Instagram/Yomicasual}
This burnt white shirt is $8900 {Instagram/Yomicasual}

Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual posted an interesting outfit on his page. From all indications, it seems like he wants to join the ranks of Balenciaga and Kanye West when it comes to ridiculous and overpriced clothing.

Yomi posted what looks like a burnt white shirt and put the price at $8,900, which would be approximately six million naira.

His celebrity friends made some jokes about the outfit, while others tagged their friends who they felt would rock the outfit.

Was it all a joke or is it really an outfit he wants to sell? Perhaps, if an offer is made for it and someone actually wears it out, it means we have our own Nigerian Balenciaga.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

