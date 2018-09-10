Pulse.ng logo
Yahaya Taofiq is crowned Master of Style 2018 as D2D Season 5 wraps up

Dare 2 Dream Yahaya Taofiq is crowned Master of Style 2018 as D2D season 5 wraps up in style!

The initiative, sponsored by foremost PZ Cussons brands, Imperial Leather and Canoe, had in attendance at its grand finale, the biggest names in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Image
And here we have them, the winners amongst the Dreamers of 2018! Audiences were treated to a wonderful night of prestige, glamour, and amazing performances as the Dare 2 Dream Season 5 winners were crowned at the grand finale event which held recently at Terra Kulture in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The initiative, sponsored by foremost PZ Cussons brands, Imperial Leather and Canoe, had in attendance at its grand finale, the biggest names in the entertainment and fashion industry such as Kate Henshaw, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Bovi, Samantha Walsh, Denola Grey, and many others. The adjudging panel was also not short on star-power as it comprised celebrities such as foremost fashion designer, Mai Atafo; multi-award winning Nollywood actress, Dakore Akande; Advertising guru, Steve Babaeko; and the eccentric Denrele Edun. Also not leaving out sensational pop singer, Ric Hassani, who wowed the audience with his live performance.

The much-anticipated Grand Finale was the culmination of a series of activities and events that have seen the emergence of talents in the areas of Modelling, Performing Arts, and Fashion Design from across the country. All the contestants in this year’s edition were pooled from 5 universities, namely: University of Jos, University of Port Harcourt, University of Benin, University of Lagos, and University of Calabar. Each University had two finalists who made it into the Dare 2 Dream Bootcamp where the contestant were groomed and put through series of tests before the finale, where the eventual winners would be selected.

After a night of impressive talent showcase, the winners emerged – Emmanuella Alile, representing the University of Lagos, emerged as the winner of the Performing Arts category, while Olamide Olawaiye, representing the University of Benin, emerged as the winner of the Modelling category. The highlight of the night was that of the Fashion Design category which was keenly contested. After a pretty tense moment leading up to the announcement, Yahaya Taofiq, representing the University of Lagos, was named winner of the Fashion Design category and Master of Style 2018.

Each winner walked away with a prize money of N500, 000 while the Masters of Style winner, Yahaya, also got – in addition to the cash prize – a paid internship with a top fashion designer as well as an opportunity to showcase his designs at a major fashion show in Nigeria.

Follow @imperialleatherng and @canoelaundryng and use the hashtags #MastersofStyle and #MastersofStyleD2DS5 for more highlights.

 

