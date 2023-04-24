The sports category has moved to a new website.
5 outfits for work inspired by Andrea Iyamah

Temi Iwalaiye

This week might have one day off because of Eid-Al-Fitr, but we still have workwear inspiration for you.

Workwear Inspiration by Andrea Iyamah [instagram/andreaoi]
Workwear Inspiration by Andrea Iyamah [instagram/andreaoi]

She is a world-famous Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur, there’s no one better than her to inspire your workwear outfits.

Start your Monday with a strong and powerful white-and-black look. Andrea wore a wrap shirt and flared pants, a perfect combination.

Tuesday is for a two-piece. Keep it simple and chic in free-flowing chic pants and a top like Andrea.

Conquer the midweek blues in these structured pants and silk shirt. The better you look, the better you will feel. You’ll feel better about the weekend being two days away.

Neutral colours, nudes and a bodycon gown, there is nothing that can go wrong.

End the week like Andrea in a silk skirt and crisp white shirt twisted into a crop top. Slay.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

