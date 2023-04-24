5 outfits for work inspired by Andrea Iyamah
This week might have one day off because of Eid-Al-Fitr, but we still have workwear inspiration for you.
She is a world-famous Nigerian fashion designer and entrepreneur, there’s no one better than her to inspire your workwear outfits.
Monday
Start your Monday with a strong and powerful white-and-black look. Andrea wore a wrap shirt and flared pants, a perfect combination.
Tuesday
Tuesday is for a two-piece. Keep it simple and chic in free-flowing chic pants and a top like Andrea.
Wednesday
Conquer the midweek blues in these structured pants and silk shirt. The better you look, the better you will feel. You’ll feel better about the weekend being two days away.
Thursday
Neutral colours, nudes and a bodycon gown, there is nothing that can go wrong.
Friday
End the week like Andrea in a silk skirt and crisp white shirt twisted into a crop top. Slay.
