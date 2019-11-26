Once upon a time, you're required to look a certain way to work, but things are different as more people are embracing fashion.

Who says you just have to dress in a certain way to work? It's time to say no to boring looks. Fashionistas and style influencers have successfully put out styles that will make you look amazing.

Today's article will inspire your work style and help you upgrade your wardrobe. Here are some outfit that would inspire you.

1. Monotone is one of the biggest trends of 2019. You can brighten up your day with this red peplum, wrap top on a red trouser just like Tomike Alayande.

The days of putting on a shirt to work is gone. You can rock a round-necked top with a fitted suit and a penny loafer to make your look more comfortable.

Walk into your office looking confident and serving a power look to work in this blue fitted suit.

All black isn't a bad idea if you know how to make it look unique. Open the first two buttons of your shirt, ensure your suit is fitted, and you'll end up looking different.

This blue pencil midi dress with contrast collar is all you need to look outstanding to your workplace.