Why the lace jumpsuit Tems wore to GCL concert was breathtaking

Tems looked her hottest yet at the Global Citizen concert in Ghana.

Tems performing at the concert [Instagram]

'Essence', 'Higher', and 'No woman No Cry' hitmaker, Tems was part of the incredible lineup of celebrities who performed at the Global Citizen concert in Ghana.

There is so much to love about the lace jumpsuit paired with a mini skirt with a generous slit. The blue full-body jumpsuit was made by the UK brand, Brielle Officielle. Styled by Dunsin Wright, Tems completed the look with silver pumps and kept it icy with a diamond bracelet.

It captured her youth and her style, yet maintained an illusion of sexiness without giving anything away. How can I look so sexy and beautiful yet fully covered? Tems answers this question perfectly with her outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse.

