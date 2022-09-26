'Essence', 'Higher', and 'No woman No Cry' hitmaker, Tems was part of the incredible lineup of celebrities who performed at the Global Citizen concert in Ghana.
Why the lace jumpsuit Tems wore to GCL concert was breathtaking
Tems looked her hottest yet at the Global Citizen concert in Ghana.
What did she wear?
There is so much to love about the lace jumpsuit paired with a mini skirt with a generous slit. The blue full-body jumpsuit was made by the UK brand, Brielle Officielle. Styled by Dunsin Wright, Tems completed the look with silver pumps and kept it icy with a diamond bracelet.
What we loved about the outfit
It captured her youth and her style, yet maintained an illusion of sexiness without giving anything away. How can I look so sexy and beautiful yet fully covered? Tems answers this question perfectly with her outfit.
