Why more adults need to buy and wear Christmas clothes

No matter the new clothes your parents bought during the year, Christmas clothes were different and more elaborate. You had new shoes, bags, new ribbons, and new glasses, everything you wore that day was new and you felt like a celebrity walking the red carpet.

New clothes make you happy

No matter how you spin it, buying new clothes will improve your mood, and that’s why a lot of people are addicted to shopping.

A study in 2014 proved that buying things online makes you instantly happier and removes ‘lingering sadness’. It’s called retail therapy for a reason.

It makes the day special

Many adults complain about how Christmas feels different and less special when they cannot do the very basic thing of getting themselves a new Christmas outfit. By assigning a special outfit to that day - the best outfit you’ve worn all year, you will feel so happy.

You deserve it