What were some of your favourite memories from the Christmas season when you were younger? Think no further, it was those new clothes you got for Christmas.
Why more adults need to buy and wear Christmas clothes
Here is why you need to incorporate this tradition in adulthood to become happier.
Recommended articles
No matter the new clothes your parents bought during the year, Christmas clothes were different and more elaborate. You had new shoes, bags, new ribbons, and new glasses, everything you wore that day was new and you felt like a celebrity walking the red carpet.
New clothes make you happy
No matter how you spin it, buying new clothes will improve your mood, and that’s why a lot of people are addicted to shopping.
A study in 2014 proved that buying things online makes you instantly happier and removes ‘lingering sadness’. It’s called retail therapy for a reason.
It makes the day special
Many adults complain about how Christmas feels different and less special when they cannot do the very basic thing of getting themselves a new Christmas outfit. By assigning a special outfit to that day - the best outfit you’ve worn all year, you will feel so happy.
You deserve it
You worked hard all year, but maybe you had a bad year or maybe you didn’t, but at least you survived, pat yourself on the back with a new Christmas outfit because you deserve it. You don’t have to hit all your milestones and targets to celebrate yourself. You can celebrate yourself for surviving.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng