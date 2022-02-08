RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Why did Steve Harvey turn his style around?

Recently everyone noticed how much different Steve Harvey dresses.

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo
Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo

Steve Harvey is an American TV host famous for shows like Family Feud and The Steve Harvey Show.

He spoke to GQ magazine about the genesis of his style revolution.

He looked into his closet one day and thought about how he missed colours in his wardrobe.

Steve looking good in Dior [Instagram/SteveHarvey]
Steve looking good in Dior [Instagram/SteveHarvey]

“When I was on Kings of Comedy, I had a pink suit with white pinstripes. I had vibrant yellow suits that I shot specials in. “ He says.

The 64 year old planned on being fly till he died, however, hosting Daytime Tv shows had Steve wearing unflattering big black suits and that made him lose his flair.

His new show Celebrity Family Feud wanted him to change his style to something more relaxed.

His wife teamed up with stylist, Elly Karamoh to revamp his wardrobe and he was amazed at the response he got and how he became a fashion icon.

Now he wears colourful outfits, snazzy, well fitted suits and smart looking shoes, but there is something he won’t be caught dead in, “high top sneakers.”

