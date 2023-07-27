ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better? Yvonne Godswill and Bam Bam wore the same gown to the Barbie Movie premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

They are Barbie girls in a Barbie world.

Who wore it better? [Instagram]
Who wore it better? [Instagram]

This week we have two ex-Big Brother Naija housemates rocking the same pink gown to the premiere of Barbie in Nigeria, and of course, we have to ask, who wore it better?

Yvonne wore a silk pink dress with multicoloured feathers by Jan by Jan. I love how she wore a blonde wig because, as everyone knows, Barbie is blonde, but I was not a fan of how she parked her hair. The two ponytails were too childish for me.

Bamike wore the same gown by the same designer, but we have to ask: was the bolero jacket necessary? Yes, she did look beautiful, but we feel that the outfit would have looked so much better without the jacket.

Who do you think wore it better? We have to pick Yvonne; she seemed more in tune with the spirit of Barbie.

