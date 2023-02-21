Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Lizzo stun in matching gold outfits

Today, we have two artiste, Nigeria's Tiwa Savage and American singer and rapper, Lizzo rocking a gold outfit with ruffles by designer, Robert Twun. Robert’s use of ruffles and structure has made him the go-to designer for the award season.

Tiwa Savage

She wore hers to the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Tiwa was perfectly golden with the dress with a leotunderneatheath, the frills formed some sort of cape that was really exquisite when photographed. Plus, I loved the little gold purse. There was absolutely nothing wrong with how she styled it; it’s a solid 10/10.

Lizzo

Lizzo wore hers to the Brit Music Award. She didn’t wear hers with a leotard as Tiwa did; we wonder why. Plus, we weren’t such big fans of her hairstyling; we loved the earrings though.