Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Lizzo stun in matching gold outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Fashionable outfits are seen more than once.

Lizzo and Tiwa Savage in Robert Twun [Instagram]
Lizzo and Tiwa Savage in Robert Twun [Instagram]

Every week on who wore it better, we pit two or more stylish people with similar outfits side by side, ask and answer the question, ‘Who wore it better?’

Today, we have two artiste, Nigeria's Tiwa Savage and American singer and rapper, Lizzo rocking a gold outfit with ruffles by designer, Robert Twun. Robert’s use of ruffles and structure has made him the go-to designer for the award season.

She wore hers to the 2022 British Fashion Awards.

Tiwa was perfectly golden with the dress with a leotunderneatheath, the frills formed some sort of cape that was really exquisite when photographed. Plus, I loved the little gold purse. There was absolutely nothing wrong with how she styled it; it’s a solid 10/10.

Lizzo wore hers to the Brit Music Award. She didn’t wear hers with a leotard as Tiwa did; we wonder why. Plus, we weren’t such big fans of her hairstyling; we loved the earrings though.

We would pick Tiwa’s styling over Lizzo's though they both look great. What do you think?

