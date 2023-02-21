Every week on who wore it better, we pit two or more stylish people with similar outfits side by side, ask and answer the question, ‘Who wore it better?’
Who wore it better? Tiwa Savage and Lizzo stun in matching gold outfits
Fashionable outfits are seen more than once.
Today, we have two artiste, Nigeria's Tiwa Savage and American singer and rapper, Lizzo rocking a gold outfit with ruffles by designer, Robert Twun. Robert’s use of ruffles and structure has made him the go-to designer for the award season.
Tiwa Savage
She wore hers to the 2022 British Fashion Awards.
Tiwa was perfectly golden with the dress with a leotunderneatheath, the frills formed some sort of cape that was really exquisite when photographed. Plus, I loved the little gold purse. There was absolutely nothing wrong with how she styled it; it’s a solid 10/10.
Lizzo
Lizzo wore hers to the Brit Music Award. She didn’t wear hers with a leotard as Tiwa did; we wonder why. Plus, we weren’t such big fans of her hairstyling; we loved the earrings though.
We would pick Tiwa’s styling over Lizzo's though they both look great. What do you think?
