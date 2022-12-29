ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better? Nengi, Mercy and Regina Daniels are triplets in Christmas Day pictures

Temi Iwalaiye

This festive period of who wore it better, we have three slay queens in their own right being absolutely triplet in their rights.

Regina Daniels, Nengi and Mercy with similar poses and outfits [Instagram]
Regina Daniels, Nengi and Mercy with similar poses and outfits [Instagram]

It reminded us of a famous rule of copyright law which states that there are no original ideas, just different forms of expression.

These three queens wore a red tube gown while posing on Christmas boxes but of course, the styling of the outfits was different.

Nengi’s outfit was made by Lady Beelionaire, and her red strappy heels are from her own brand Shoes by Flora. Loved the pictures but we think the picture was missing a neckpiece and her neck was too bare.

Styled by Mz Florashaw, Mercy wore a bejewelled gown from Pearls Bridals and black stilettos with red bottoms. I liked Mercy’s rendition of the look.

We are not big fans of Regina’s outfit, especially the photography. The boxes were a bit tacky and compared to the two, her outfit falls flat, doesn’t mean she doesn’t look gorgeous.

