ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steaming new pictures

Temi Iwalaiye

This week on who wore it better, we have a what I ordered vs what I got a situation that worked perfectly.

Nengi looks like Nicki Minaj in new pictures [Instagram]
Nengi looks like Nicki Minaj in new pictures [Instagram]

If there’s one thing Nigerian female celebrities love to do, it is to cosplay as Nicki Minaj, Tacha and many others have taken a leaf from her style book. Nengi has done the same thing in steaming red photos.

Recommended articles

ALSO READ: Tacha cosplays as Nicki Minaj in new photoshoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicki wore this red outfit for the premiere of Rupaul’s Dagrace show in 2020. Nigeria’s reality TV star, Nengi Hampson almost looks identical to Nicki Minaj, who laid her red frontal wig perfectly and wore a red leotard and a sheer see-through gown, with some beading on the wrist and the bodice.

From the makeup to the hairstyling, we have to thank the glam team, especially the designer, Lady Beelionaire who absolutely nailed the look. Nengi looks just as glamorous as Nicki, it’s a perfect copy, probably because their bodies are quite similar.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

How can breasts be naturally firm and round?

Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steaming new pictures

Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steaming new pictures

Kerry Washington wears late Whitney Houston's iconic red gown

Kerry Washington wears late Whitney Houston's iconic red gown

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during s*x?

According to science, how long is too long and how short is too short during s*x?

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

5 things you probably didn’t know about how porn is made

6 Fashion errors to avoid when slaying

6 Fashion errors to avoid when slaying

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

DIY Recipes: How to make chocolate smoothie

DIY Recipes: How to make chocolate smoothie

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

African deities: Who is goddess Oya?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tiwa's fashion week looks [Instagram]

Tiwa Savage takes over London, Paris and Milan fashion week in style

Here's what to wear to work [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Powede Awujo

Here's how your favourite celebrities dressed to vote [Instagram]

2023 Election: What your favourite celebrities wore to vote

This week’s best Instagram pictures [Instagram]

This week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram