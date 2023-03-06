If there’s one thing Nigerian female celebrities love to do, it is to cosplay as Nicki Minaj, Tacha and many others have taken a leaf from her style book. Nengi has done the same thing in steaming red photos.
Who wore it better? Nengi channels Nicki Minaj in steaming new pictures
This week on who wore it better, we have a what I ordered vs what I got a situation that worked perfectly.
Recommended articles
Nicki wore this red outfit for the premiere of Rupaul’s Dagrace show in 2020. Nigeria’s reality TV star, Nengi Hampson almost looks identical to Nicki Minaj, who laid her red frontal wig perfectly and wore a red leotard and a sheer see-through gown, with some beading on the wrist and the bodice.
From the makeup to the hairstyling, we have to thank the glam team, especially the designer, Lady Beelionaire who absolutely nailed the look. Nengi looks just as glamorous as Nicki, it’s a perfect copy, probably because their bodies are quite similar.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng