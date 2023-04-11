Who wore it better? Kim Oprah and Ini twinning in identical brown gown

Their outfits are so important especially since it would soon be summer and many of us might be jetting off for our summer vacations.

Both ladies are spotting a brown gown with a cut-out from the brand, Bfyne, and we have to ask, who do you think wore it better?

Kim Oprah

Kim is spotting a Louis Vuitton scarf and Dior glasses. Also, love the dramatic earrings. Her sandals are also Louis Vuitton, and her scarf bag is too.

All in all, Kim is giving, ‘I came here to relax, and I will look pretty while doing so.’

Ini Dima-Okojie

Ini was also chilling by the beach in the same gown. She was barefooted and packed in a doughnut. Also, love the big raffia earrings; nothing says vacation like those.