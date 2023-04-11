The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better? Kim Oprah and Ini twinning in identical brown gown

Temi Iwalaiye

This week, we ask ourselves again, who wore it better?

Who wore it better? [Instagram]
Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Their outfits are so important especially since it would soon be summer and many of us might be jetting off for our summer vacations.

Both ladies are spotting a brown gown with a cut-out from the brand, Bfyne, and we have to ask, who do you think wore it better?

Kim is spotting a Louis Vuitton scarf and Dior glasses. Also, love the dramatic earrings. Her sandals are also Louis Vuitton, and her scarf bag is too.

All in all, Kim is giving, ‘I came here to relax, and I will look pretty while doing so.’

Ini was also chilling by the beach in the same gown. She was barefooted and packed in a doughnut. Also, love the big raffia earrings; nothing says vacation like those.

Who do you think wore it best? We vote Kim Oprah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arms's DAAYTA 2023 Virtual Finalists Pitch Event set to hold on April 14th 2023

Who wore it better? Kim Oprah and Ini twinning in identical brown gown

Burna Boy vs Adekunle Gold's fashion and styling, is one person copying the other?

Saga partners with Raji Bamidele, Ken Nwadiogbu for art exhibition debut

5 Easter traditions around the world

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

10 activities for those looking for romance and fun this Easter

How not to wish Christians a Happy Easter

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

5 common scams you should look out for in Ramadan

Easter outfit ideas: 6 looks to go easy and classy

I jumped off a cliff in South Africa and didn't die

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

