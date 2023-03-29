Who wore it better? Erica Nlewedim or Ini Dima-Okojie in a corset two-piece?
Welcome to another instalment of who wore it best.
Actress and ex-big brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim and actress Ini Dima-Okojie go head-to-head in a very similar two-piece from Lanre Da Silva and we ask ourselves who wore it best?
Erica Nlewedim
Erica’s set is golden with a Victorian-like print on it. While she does look gorgeous, we feel the fitting is a bit off, like it’s at least two sizes too small. Erica pairs her corset top with a short gold skirt that looks fantastic and strappy heels.
Ini Dima-Okojie
Ini’s look is more floral, plus it has an off-shoulder sleeve. She paired hers with pink shorts. Love her vintage flats too.
Who do you think wore it better?
