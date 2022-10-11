RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it better? Bella and Beauty on similar outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

As the saying goes, fashion comes in twos.

Both on white pant suits [Instagram]
Both on white pant suits [Instagram]

These ex-Big Brother Naija housemates have been spotted posting similar outfits on Instagram. Not necessarily the same, but quite similar.

Of course, their styling is usually different, but that’s why we were asking who wore it better.

Both on jackets without camisoles [Instagram]
Both on jackets without camisoles [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The category is white open jackets. Bella goes with long pants, but Beauty goes with shorts.

Both on white pant suits [Instagram]
Both on white pant suits [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Another entry for the white jacket, Bella's outfit has frills and an exaggerated shoulder while Beauty’s has golden trimmings.

Both on statement gowns [Instagram]
Both on statement gowns [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The category is statement gowns. Bella’s has a structure in the middle while Beauty’s is by the side, who won?

Both on yellow gowns [Instagram]
Both on yellow gowns [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The next category is yellow. Bella’s gown has sleeves and is a short gown but Beauty’s is more of a crisscross and a a-shaped long gown.

Both on nude gowns [Instagram]
Both on nude gowns [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Bella’s has an intricate structure at the sleeve while Beauty’s is a simple elegant halter neck.

