These ex-Big Brother Naija housemates have been spotted posting similar outfits on Instagram. Not necessarily the same, but quite similar.
Who wore it better? Bella and Beauty on similar outfits
As the saying goes, fashion comes in twos.
Of course, their styling is usually different, but that’s why we were asking who wore it better.
Camisole-less jackets
The category is white open jackets. Bella goes with long pants, but Beauty goes with shorts.
White jackets
Another entry for the white jacket, Bella's outfit has frills and an exaggerated shoulder while Beauty’s has golden trimmings.
Statement gowns
The category is statement gowns. Bella’s has a structure in the middle while Beauty’s is by the side, who won?
Yellow gowns
The next category is yellow. Bella’s gown has sleeves and is a short gown but Beauty’s is more of a crisscross and a a-shaped long gown.
Nude gowns
Bella’s has an intricate structure at the sleeve while Beauty’s is a simple elegant halter neck.
