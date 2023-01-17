Who wore it better? Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa wear Jean Paul Gaultier

These three women, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa have rocked a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit, and we’ve got to ask, who wore it better?
What’s better than one? Three.
One of the hottest looks off the red carpet is this Jean Paul Gaultier gown, two-piece and jumpsuit that simulates nudity with an imprint of a nude body on the gown.
Tiwa
Tiwa wore a purple version of the outfit with silver boots, but we have to wonder why she tied a scarf.
Ayra
Now we aren’t sure if Ayra wore a real JPG or a knock off, the tailoring felt tacky, but we loved her wig and sultry look.
Toke
Toke wore the polka dot version of this fit. Even though it looked unflattering in videos that resurfaced because of her body shape, we liked her styling of it. The glasses and shoes went hard.
