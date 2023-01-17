ADVERTISEMENT
Who wore it better? Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa wear Jean Paul Gaultier

Temi Iwalaiye

What’s better than one? Three.

Toke, Ayra & Tiwa in JPG [Instagram]
Toke, Ayra & Tiwa in JPG [Instagram]

These three women, Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa have rocked a Jean Paul Gaultier outfit, and we’ve got to ask, who wore it better?

One of the hottest looks off the red carpet is this Jean Paul Gaultier gown, two-piece and jumpsuit that simulates nudity with an imprint of a nude body on the gown.

Tiwa wore a purple version of the outfit with silver boots, but we have to wonder why she tied a scarf.

Now we aren’t sure if Ayra wore a real JPG or a knock off, the tailoring felt tacky, but we loved her wig and sultry look.

Toke wore the polka dot version of this fit. Even though it looked unflattering in videos that resurfaced because of her body shape, we liked her styling of it. The glasses and shoes went hard.

Temi Iwalaiye

