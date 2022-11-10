RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it best? Toke, Nancy Isime and Kim K take on similar athleisure ‘fits

Temi Iwalaiye

These three incredible fashionistas have taken their spin on athleisure and we have to ask 'who wore it best?'

Nancy, Kim and Toke [Instagram]
Nancy, Kim and Toke [Instagram]

In recent years, we’ve seen people wearing gym wear outside the gym and tagging it athleisure, let’s see how these three queens styled theirs and the one we crown champion.

Toke is offending in Fendi. She’s wearing Fendi Yoga pants and a crop top, keeping it simple with a single strapped heel and a crystal teddy bear bag.

This outfit is perfect for a night out in the town and even clubbing.

Kim is wearing head-to-toe Balenciaga, so the boots and the pants are probably together. She’s wearing a long-sleeved spandex and a sports bra outside.

Kim takes creativity to a level we are not sure we love or hate.

Nancy looks good in Gucci, she is wearing a Gucci top and spandex activewear from the same designer.

Nancy pairs hers with pumps and dark shades. It’s a bit too black for us but we love it still.

So, who wore it best? We vote for Toke Makinwa. Who do you think wore it best?

Temi Iwalaiye

