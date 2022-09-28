RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

It was Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele who said, “as if by magic, clothes always duplicate.”

Tems and Adeola in similar outfits [instagram]
Tems and Adeola in similar outfits [instagram]

International singer, Tems graced Global Citizen live concert in a turquoise jumpsuit by Brielle Official, a mini skirt with a high slit and a brunch.

Recommended articles

The beautiful pictures of Tems trended online and got a lot of rave reviews as she channelled her inner sexiness with the outfit. Tems styled hers with silver pumps, a fringe wig and a single diamond.

A similar fashion was seen in entrepreneur and influencer, Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi. Hers is a particularly interesting outfit.

A pink corseted lace jumpsuit, a thin strap and a crop combination. Adeola also wore hers with mules and a cute little purse, rounding it up with a monochromatic look.

Whose look did it for you? We love Tems take on the lace jumpsuit combination, it's clean and classy even though Adeola's look tails it closely.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The fascinating rites practiced by the Urhobos during funerals

The fascinating rites practiced by the Urhobos during funerals

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits

Upgrade your 'other room' performance by consuming these fruits and vegetables

Upgrade your 'other room' performance by consuming these fruits and vegetables

7 affordable vacation destinations in Nigeria

7 affordable vacation destinations in Nigeria

Tiwa Savage performs her new song with Major Lazer at Paris Fashion Week

Tiwa Savage performs her new song with Major Lazer at Paris Fashion Week

Do these 5 things to survive long flights

Do these 5 things to survive long flights

Sex schedule: Here's why this may not be a bad idea at all

Sex schedule: Here's why this may not be a bad idea at all

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Why some people cry after experiencing an orgasm

Do you enjoy an early morning jog? Here are 5 ways to be safe

Do you enjoy an early morning jog? Here are 5 ways to be safe

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

These women looked stunning [Instagram]

Best dressed celebs at 'Anikulapo' movie premiere

The worst and best dressed looks [Instagram]

Ojuju Ball: Our favorite and least favorite looks

This week's best pictures [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Asake in Balenciaga [Twitter/Asake]

Asake's Balenciaga pants top causes stir online