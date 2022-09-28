International singer, Tems graced Global Citizen live concert in a turquoise jumpsuit by Brielle Official, a mini skirt with a high slit and a brunch.
Who wore it best? Tems and Adeola face off in similar outfits
It was Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele who said, “as if by magic, clothes always duplicate.”
Recommended articles
The beautiful pictures of Tems trended online and got a lot of rave reviews as she channelled her inner sexiness with the outfit. Tems styled hers with silver pumps, a fringe wig and a single diamond.
A similar fashion was seen in entrepreneur and influencer, Adeola ‘Diiadem’ Adeyemi. Hers is a particularly interesting outfit.
A pink corseted lace jumpsuit, a thin strap and a crop combination. Adeola also wore hers with mules and a cute little purse, rounding it up with a monochromatic look.
Whose look did it for you? We love Tems take on the lace jumpsuit combination, it's clean and classy even though Adeola's look tails it closely.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng