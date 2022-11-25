RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

Temi Iwalaiye

As we always say, fashion comes in two but this time it came around five times.

Who wore it best ?[Instagram]
Who wore it best ?[Instagram]

This Hertunba 'Kolly' gown has been worn by several influencers, actors and fashionistas. The floral gown with a cut-out at the cleavage is a favourite for many reasons, it soft, feminine and can be worn for many events.

Recommended articles

Let’s see how it was styled and answer who wore it best;

Nonye wears hers with clear heels and a raffia bag.

We love how good it looks on Dorathy’s plus-sized body.

Kim transforms this outfit into evening wear with upswept hair and a clutch.

Diane take on the dress [Twitter/DianeRusset]
Diane take on the dress [Twitter/DianeRusset] Pulse Nigeria

Diane wore it for a promo shoot and looked amazing. It gave us beach/resort wear.

The blond wavy wig just goes with the outfit.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

3 peculiarities of the Edo culture

3 most isolated cultures in the world

3 most isolated cultures in the world

The 7 different types of vaginas

The 7 different types of vaginas

Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

6 clear signs he wants to marry you

5 body language signs you're about to break up

5 body language signs you're about to break up

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Davido's best outfits of 2022 [Instagram]

Davido at 30: His 5 best looks this year

These fashion brands are one of the richest in the world, Ronaldo and Messi did an ad for Louis Vuitton and Beyonce is wearing Gucci [Instagram]

Top 5 wealthiest fashion companies in the world

Best and worst dressed at the AMAs [Instagram]

Best and worst dressed celebs at the American Music Awards

The best pictures on Instagram [Instagram]

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram