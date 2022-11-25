This Hertunba 'Kolly' gown has been worn by several influencers, actors and fashionistas. The floral gown with a cut-out at the cleavage is a favourite for many reasons, it soft, feminine and can be worn for many events.
Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown
As we always say, fashion comes in two but this time it came around five times.
Recommended articles
Let’s see how it was styled and answer who wore it best;
Nonye
Nonye wears hers with clear heels and a raffia bag.
Dorathy
We love how good it looks on Dorathy’s plus-sized body.
Kim Oprah
Kim transforms this outfit into evening wear with upswept hair and a clutch.
Diane Russet
Pulse Nigeria
Diane wore it for a promo shoot and looked amazing. It gave us beach/resort wear.
Blessmond
The blond wavy wig just goes with the outfit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas wear the same Hertunba gown
5 snacks to eat during a movie apart from popcorn
3 peculiarities of the Edo culture
3 most isolated cultures in the world
The 7 different types of vaginas
Thanksgiving 2022: What it means for Nigerians
6 clear signs he wants to marry you
5 body language signs you're about to break up
What this Chinese face mapping technique reveals about the cause of your acne
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox