RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Who wore it best? 5 fashionistas rock the same Medlin Couture two-piece

Temi Iwalaiye

What’s better than two? Four. On this week’s edition of who wore it better, Tacha, Nancy, Alex and Liquorose go head to head with the same outfit from Medlin Boss Couture.

Alex, Liquorose and Tacha [Instagram]
Alex, Liquorose and Tacha [Instagram]

One thing that can never go out of style is a two-piece and one we’ve seen on a number of celebrities is the Medlin Couture two-piece with feathers at the hem.

Tacha wears a powder blue version of this two-piece. She styles hers with silver pumps and a clear LV bag. Love those shades and her red wig, very fierce.

Liquorose chose a white two-piece and we have no complaints about it. The all-white ensemble is certainly giving.

Alex chose a multi-coloured version of it, it’s certainly a burst of colour. Love the nude pumps too. Very corporate but chic.

Nancy is rocking a green version of this look, keeping it casual with strappy heels.

Adeola wears it in purple and proves that it is the perfect corporate attire for a boss.

Temi Iwalaiye

